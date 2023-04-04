Kodak Black Says He Wants To Be Known As A Philanthropist

Kodak Black plans to continue his Philanthropist journey and wants to be more known for giving than a gangster rapper.

Yak has had plenty up and downs over the last few years, including several beefs with other rappers and legal troubles that saw him spending some time behind bars. When former President Trump pardoned him in 2021, the Pompano Beach rapper decided to turn a new page. He started being more involved in charitable initiatives, and that was especially evident during the lockdown when he gave food and air conditioning units to residents in his old community. These days Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is as much known as a community leader and someone who takes care of his people as he is known as a platinum-selling rapper.

Kodak was recently on Instagram Live, where he shared that he wants his mother to be proud of him.

“People care to be a gangsta,” the rapper said on his Live. “They care for n***as looking at them like they some type of gangsta. I don’t give a f**k about that s**t you heard me? I don’t live for that. I’m a philanthropist, a good n***a, righteous, all that. I only worry about being a good son and making sure my mom is proud of me. Making sure my family proud of me.”

Among his recent charitable initiatives include paying rent for 28 families in Florida who were faced with evictions. He also did a Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway in November. He also purchased 100 air conditioner units for families in the South Florida community of Golden Acres Projects, where he spent a lot of his younger life.

“28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak said in a statement about paying the rent for families. “I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months, so they good for the [remainder] of the year.”

Kodak Black was honored with his own day in 2021 by Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, which falls on his birthday on June 25th. To celebrate the initiative, Kodak hosts a concert in Pompano Beach, with proceeds from the event going to various charitable organizations in Florida.

Despite being recognized for giving back and being an outstanding member of his community, Kodak also faced his own demons. In February, he was hauled before a judge for violating his probation when he reportedly failed a drug test. Yak escaped jail time but a judge ordered him to spend 30 days in rehab.