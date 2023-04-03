Burna Boy The First Nigerian Artist to Headline a U.S. Stadium Tour

Burna Boy is setting the trend in more ways than one as he becomes the first Nigerian singer to headline an event at a U.S. stadium.

Summer is around the corner, and Afrobeats is delivering bangers per usual. As more Americans get into the groove of Afrobeats, more events are cropping up featuring artists from Africa as Afrobeats evolves as the fastest-growing genre of music in the world.

On Monday, Billboard revealed that the artist has been booked for his first major stadium show in the United States starting on July 8 at Citi Field in New York City. This is another leg of his Love Damini world tour that started last year and made stops across the Caribbean and in the United Kingdom and marks exactly a year since the chart-topping album was released.

Fans can look for stops at prominent venues such as Paris La Defense, London Stadium, and Gelre Dome in Amsterdam on this leg of the tour. The Afrobeats artist’s performance at Citi Field will be produced by Live Nation. The latest announcement marks Burna Boy’s biggest career move yet and the second major U.S. headline performance.

Last year, he was the first Nigerian to perform his hit single, “Last Last,” at Madison Square Garden in New York City under the theme “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space.”

In the meantime, tickets for the event are expected to go on sale later this month for regular purchases, while Citi card members will have priority access to purchase pre-sale tickets between April 4 at 10 a.m. local time to April 6 at 10 p.m. on Citi’s Entertainment program platform.

As for Burna Boy, 2023 is kicking off with several major appearances, including at Coachella later this year, followed by Afro Nation Miami in May and the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show by Pepsi being held in June at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium where he is co-headlining.

Burna Boy’s Love Damini album was nominated for a Grammy this year. The album continues to be one of the highest-charting Afrobeat projects – peaking at No. 2 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart and is also the most streamed album by an African artist on Spotify.