Davido’s ‘Timeless’ Is The Highest Charting Album By A Nigerian Artist On Apple Music

Davido has earned a new accolade with his fourth studio album, Timeless, which became the highest charting album by a Nigerian artist in US Apple Music history. The album, released on Friday (Mar. 31), debuted at No. 2 on the Apple Music Charts.

The 17-track project marks the first time that the artist has released music since dealing with the tragic loss of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, who reportedly died by drowning at his family home in November 2022. The Afrobeats artist, whose real name is David Adeleke, had taken a break from social media for almost six months. Without much promotion for the album, he announced the day before the album’s release that he was ready to be back.

“At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least,” the artist wrote on Twitter. “I recall sitting & staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love & support, we made it.”

The album is a mix of Dancehall, South African sound, Amapiano, and Afrobeats music and has features including British Nigerian rapper Skepta, Asake Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and Dancehall artist Dexta Daps. The project comes with 17 tracks and all of them are bangers.

In comments to CNN, the Platinum-selling artist said his vision for Timeless was to be true to its name as a classic for times to come.

“Every time I play the album for somebody, there’s two, three tracks they like personally that they can take home with (them). And I feel like that’s how an album should be,” he said. “I haven’t put out an album in almost three years. And I feel like the world needs that Davido energy. I want them to feel a breath of fresh air when they listen to the album.”

Davido’s album announcement was welcomed by many, including fellow artist, WizKid, who wrote on Twitter, “Y’all go listen to timeless by my brother @davido.”

That’s not the only chart the artist is dominating. According to one of his fan pages, Timeless was the second most streamed Nigerian album in a day on Boomplay in Nigeria with 3 million plays.

You can stream Davido’s Timeless on Apple Music and Spotify.