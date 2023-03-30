DDG and Halle Bailey Frolicking In Jamaica For Her 23rd Birthday

Halle Bailey is ringing in her 23rd birthday with a bae-cation getaway to Jamaica with her boyfriend, rapper DDG.

The couple shared respective content of parts of their trip to Montego Bay, where they were seen visiting Dunns River Falls and having a gold ole’ Jamaican breakfast of ackee and salted fish with fried dumplings, banana, yam, and sweet potatoes.

Photos by Halle Bailey showed her swimming and floating at what looks like the pools at Dunns River Falls located in St. Ann. In one photo, a smooth-skinned Halle poses with a large straw hat and a skimpy green and gold bikini while her long locs flow down her back. The singer posed in several angles as she showed off her gym body.

In other photos, the Little Mermaid actress also posed by the ocean as the golden sun reflected on her melanated skin. “Birthday behaviour,” she captioned the photos. Halle received many compliments from her Jamaican fans. “Me sliding thru the pics: Dis a give Jamaica, dis a give Jamaica, dis a definitely Jamaica Welcome to my beautiful island Ariel, let Sebastian give u a tour,” one fan told her. “Nothing to see here, just a mermaid in her natural habitat,” another person commented.

Summer Walker, who recently visited Jamaica, also left heart eyes emojis. DDG also shared photos of himself with a clear request in Jamaican Patois, “Lef mi nuh, mi on vacation.”

DDG also shared a video of himself eating Jamaican food for the first time and going snorkeling.

DDG shared photos of him snorkeling, and there is an image of him sitting on a wooden hair at sunset with the background appearing to be the Overwater Bungalows on Sandals private island. The rapper is also seen holding a lighter and a weed grinder, no doubt enjoying some Jamaican marijuana. The herb is decriminalized for recreational use by up to 2 ounces per person.

DDG and Halle Bailey made their relationship public last March. The couple has appeared on several red-carpet events together and on dates. While they have not shared any photos of each other on her birthday trip, fans surmise that they are traveling on a bae-cation. This comes weeks after DDG and his ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose got into an online spat, and she appeared to shade Halle for wearing her clothing.