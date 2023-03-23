Rihanna Made Fans Day While Supermarket Shopping In Los Angeles

Rihanna might be a billionaire, but nothing is stopping her from still doing the little things for herself, which includes doing her daily shopping.

Who’d think that Rihanna might be browsing the shelves of your neighborhood supermarket? Well, turns out, the singer is as down-to-earth as any other mom who goes about her daily shopping to provide the best in healthy and fresh food for her family.

A lucky fan ran into the singer and businesswoman on Wednesday, and she shared the sweet encounter with social media followers, including a video she took with the singer.

“Guess who I met in the supermarket,” Rihanna says in the video while the young lady says she was happy to have met Rihanna.

“My God I don’t even know where to start… I met RIHANNA today,” the young woman wrote on Instagram with a series of emojis.

Read More About

“I had such a genuine long conversation with her; I almost forgot to take a photo. I can’t wait to interview you @badgalriri one of these days. Our convo & your kindness lives rent free in my mind FOREVER EVER,” she said as she thanked the artist for being down to earth.

A fan ran into Rihanna at the supermarket and ended up having a long conversation with her. Via @StasRoimen pic.twitter.com/h2CpEBaV3D — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 22, 2023

The woman did not share more on the conversation, but the random moment has sparked interest among Rihanna fans who questioned the rapper’s sighting at the food store. Turns out she was at Bristol Farms, and some fans seem to have taken note of that bit of information which they will most likely act on in hopes of “bumping” into the pop princess herself.

This is not the first time Rihanna has been spotted out at the supermarket. The singer has been seen in the past at grocery stores in L.A. and was even spotted in target checking out baby clothing while expecting her son.

Meanwhile, some fans were also interested in whether the woman questioned Rihanna about when her album will be released. Rihanna has not given a date for when fans will get the project, but she has been busy baking another bun in the oven, so to speak, as she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.