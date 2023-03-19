Usain Bolt Delivers ‘Vital Information’ To Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag

Usain Bolt had some vital information to share with Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag, ahead of a crucial win against Fulham on Sunday.

The retired Jamaican sprint legend was at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 19) to watch Man U take on Fulham in their FA Cup fixture. It appears the longtime Manchester United fan brought some good luck to the team as Man U won the game 3-1. Usain Bolt even predicted what the score would be ahead of the game. He tweeted out a video of himself announcing what he thought the score would be.

“I think it’s gonna finish 3-1,” he said while smiling. Bruno Fernandes put the third goal in the back of Fulham’s net in the 96th minute to give Bolt exactly what he predicted.

Bolt also met with Man U boss Erik ten Hag at the game and posed for a candid photo. “Just passing on some vital information from @ManUtd fans in Jamaica to Coach Ten Hag,” he captioned the photo.

He also posed for a photo opp with Sir Alex Ferguson, who is perhaps the most famous and most successful Man U coach of all time. Ferguson managed the club from 1986 to 2013, when he retired. Usain captioned the photo with a goat emoji.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt is happy to witness Manchester United return to their winning ways following their struggle last season and early in the 2022-2023 English Premier League season. Last season saw the team finishing in 6th place and saw the sacking of interim coach Ralf Rangnick and the hiring of Erik ten Hag, who managed to turn things around under his stewardship.

Man U is currently in third place in the league this season behind Manchester City second, and Arsenal first. The team is also in the running for a FA cup trophy after recently winning the Carabao Cup. The last time that Man U won the EPL was in the 2012-2013 season, which was also the last season for Sir Alex Ferguson as manager.

Usain Bolt attended the game with Jamaican soccer legends Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner and Ian Goodison.