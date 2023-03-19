Skillibeng’s “Short Skirt” Sped Up Version Blew Up On TikTok

Skillibeng’s new song “Short Skirt” is gaining traction on TikTok, especially the sped-up version.

The dancehall star dropped the track on Thursday, and it quickly became a favorite for his female fans and blew up on social media with that ladies sharing clips of themselves racking their short skirts. The single was released under EastSyde Records and RCA Records, the label Skillibeng is signed to. The single was co-produced by SnipeZ and Sbaglio.

“You nuh nothing like germs/ To how you clean, you nuh nothing like dirt/ Make you scr?am and a wiggle like worm/ Body neat and your pussy tight?r/ Likkle alien girl/ Me never see a body like yours/ Affi stare pan you like a driver/ True your waist and a satellite turn,” Skilli deejays.

Skillibeng has been consistently dropping hits since his emergence on the dancehall scene. Since the start of the year, the St. Thomas deejay released a handful of new singles, including “16CHOPPA” with Nardo Wick, “Peppa Grain,” “Pull Up” featuring Rich The Kid, and “Falsetto Badniss.”

Skillibeng is currently touring the United States with WizKid for the Afrobeats singer’s More Love Less Ego Tour. The dancehall deejay was set to tour with Chris Brown on the European leg of his Under The Influence Tour but dropped out at last minute for unknown reasons.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skillibeng/Eastsyde Records would like to announce to fans, his withdrawal from the “Under the Influence Tour: Europe,” the deejay wrote in a statement via Instagram. “We were looking forward to being on the road with our brother Chris Brown and doing what we both do best which is entertaining our fans.”

Skillibeng is currently working on his new project, but a release date nor title are not yet available. The deejay has worked with some big names over the past few years, including Shenseea, French Montana, and Busta Rhymes.

In the meantime, listen to Skilli’s new song, “Short Skirt,” below.