Koffee Involved In Altercation On Flight, Minister Babsy Grange Confirms

Grammy-winning Reggae artist Koffee was briefly detained in the United States following a reported “altercation” with a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight on Thursday afternoon. Sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that Jamaican government officials had to intervene, and Koffee was later processed and allowed to enter the country without any further actions being taken against her.

There are reports that the artist’s final destination is not in the United States as she appears to be transiting through the North American country. The Jamaica Observer reported on Thursday night that she was questioned by immigration authorities on landing but later allowed to enter the country and get on her way.

Entertainment Minister Oliva ‘Babsy’ Grange also confirmed that the artist was on a flight from Jamaica to Miami and that “she is now fine.” The Observer claims that Koffee became involved in an altercation with a flight attendant when she attempted to use a bathroom in first class despite being seated in coach.

The airline worker tried to block Koffee, whose real name is Mikayla Simpson, and this resulted in an altercation. It’s unclear if the flight attendant was being aggressive with the artist, who has no known past of being aggressive nor a criminal record. There are reports that the altercation caused the pilot to delay the landing as there were “tensions” between the flight attendant and other crew members and the Jamaican singer. It’s unclear if Koffee was traveling alone.

Meanwhile, the flight landed delayed due to the incident.

Koffee, who has collaborated with the likes of hitmaker Sam Smith, Grammy-nominated artist Protoje, and others, is well-known for being a favorite artist of Barack Obama. The artist won her first Grammy at 17 years old for her Ep, Toast, and went on to earn a Grammy nomination for her sophomore album, Gifted.

Koffee has not addressed the allegations.