Vybz Kartel Touches On Religion & Politics In “From Me Born” Video

Vybz Kartel debuts the music video for his single “From Me Born.”

The track was released last month and featured the incarcerated dancehall legend spitting bars in his signature flow while questioning certain societal norms. We now have a visual star by Nitro Immortal to go with the lyrics. The clip kicks off with Nitro paying his pastor a visit.

“From me born dem a tell mi believe ina Jesus / But nobody suffers like the believers / Tek weh yuh money in the name of the Lord / And di name pan di bankbook doh have a Jesus,” Kartel deejays.

There’s no doubt that Vybz Kartel has mastered the art of recording music from behind bars, even when under scrutiny from prison authorities. Perhaps only he could stay relevant in the dancehall space a decade after his incarceration, leaving some fans to forever debate who is the current king of dancehall. The deejay, who has a cult-like following, has maintained he wears the crown, but Beenie Man is also keeping his grip on it. The Doc even recently addresses the chatters that he lost the title to Kartel a while back.

“Which part Teacha deh? My Lord, King of the Dancehall mean you have to deh out in the world, you know. Ah preserve the music and deh deh, yuh can’t preserve yourself and nuh preserve the music,” Beenie Man said in a recent interview. “[Vybz] Kartel ah mi deejay and mi love him to death and mi just want you fi know and that will never change but you can’t lock up dancehall in prison, bredren. Mi still a go Canada, American visa come back.”

Vybz Kartel didn’t respond to that comment from Beenie Man, but perhaps he didn’t have to since his Gaza fans have been sharing their reactions. Perhaps Kartel’s way of responding is by dropping new music and letting the music speak for itself, given that he is not physically present in the streets.