Bounty Killer Clash With Police At Angel Doolas Son’s Funeral

Bounty Killer had choice words for police officers during the funeral ceremony for his godson’s youngest child on Sunday. The artist did not hold back as he expressed his frustration at the way officers acted.

It’s unclear what set the artist off, but he was seen in a lengthy video berating police officers for interrupting the funeral. The artist shared online that he was on his way to the funeral of Angel Doolas’ youngest son Noel. Doolas and Bounty Killer had been close friends since the Scare Dem Crew days.

Noel was shot and killed on Penwood Road in Kingston by an officer of the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF). His father, Angel Doolas, claims that his son was killed extrajudicially by the JDF, and guns were planted on him. The funeral for Noel was held at the Seaview Garden Seventh Day Adventist Church, but it appears that things became tense between funeralgoers and police officers as they accused the cops of killing innocent people.

Bounty Killer also became irate at officers whom he accused of harassing people over a traffic stop.

“A dat unuh come fi do prosecute somebody? A simple likkle traffic stop [ … ] One likkle simple traffic stop yuh come yah fi prosecute somebody. Okay, a hope when unuh get execute unuh nuh bawl bout prosecute,” Bounty Killer shakes with anger.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “Dem ready fi kill, Jamaican police, this is how dem deal with we.”

Bounty Killer did not make mention of the incident as he shared that he was out to support his close friend over the loss of his son. The artist does not appear to be a fan of the police. Late last year, Bounty Killer was seen narrowly escaping from cops at an event where he used a Jamaican bad word during a performance. Police officers were seen attempting to grab his shirt, but the artist weaseled away before cops could get a good hold of him.

The JCF has also not commented, but Seaview Gardens has been tense in recent weeks due to strife between the residents and police.