Alexis Skyy Dating Afrobeats Star Asake, Spotted Together In Senegal

Fans are speculating that Love & Hip Hop reality star Alexis Skyy and Afrobeats artist Asake might be dating after they were spotted together in Senegal.

Skyy has been observed by fans enjoying Afrobeats music a lot lately, so while some were surprised, many felt satisfied that they’ve figured out the reason she enjoys music from the Motherland so much. According to news reports out of Nigeria, Asake attended the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) show in Dakar, Senegal, over the weekend and was spotted with the “Oyinbo babe” (light-skinned girl).

A video showed Asake and Skyy walking in together, and she was seated alongside him for the entirety of the show. The scene caused quite a stir on Nigerian Twitter as this is the first time he has been seen with a woman. Asake has been slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Afrobeats industry and has worked with the likes of Tiwa Savage on “Loaded” and “Sungba,” featuring Burna Boy and others. At the AFRIMA awards, he won the Breakout Artist of the Year award.

Skyy is a reality star and has been on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, New York, and Atlanta at different times in her life. Her fame grew immensely for her connection to Fetty Wap, who was years ago thought to be the father of her daughter Alaiya.

Fetty only learned that the little girl was not his child in 2019, three years after she was born.

Still, Skyy is a much-liked person on social media and has endeared herself to fans who expressed happiness at her being seen with Asake.

“Alexis Skyy ? Asake carry good eyes enter market,” one said.

“I won’t be surprised if Alexis Skyy and Asake are officially dating cause she stays posting content with afrobeats lol,” another said.