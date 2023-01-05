Missing Trinidadian Rapper Theophilus London Found Alive

The family of Theophilus London announced late on Wednesday that they managed to track down the rapper after he was reported missing for months in Los Angeles.

News surfaced in late December that the Grammy-nominated rapper was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department. On Wednesday, his family shared an update to fans as they said that the rapper was found safe and well.

His cousin Mikhail Noel wrote on Instagram, “We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all.”

The post also thanked members of the public who helped to search for London and those who expressed concerns over his life. “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all,” the post reads.

As of now, no detail has been released about London’s health or about his absence which spanned months. It’s unclear if the rapper was harmed during the time he went missing. His family first shared concern for him after they told police in July 2021 that he has been missing for weeks.

The last time anyone had heard from him was in July in Los Angeles. That was also the last time London, 35, was seen on social media.

Last month, the LAPD said that London was last seen in the homeless shelter areas of Skid Row back in October. His family had not been in touch with him.

The 35-year-old is best known for the 2016 song “All Day” with Paul McCartney and Kanye West. The song became his first Grammy nomination for best rap performance.

London has collaborated several times over the years with Kanye West on songs like “Vibes” and more recently, on Donda and Donda 2. The rapper is of Trinidad descent and grew up in New York. He also appeared to share a close relationship with Ye, who fans say has also gone missing in the past few months.