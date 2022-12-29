Ghetto Youths International Issue Statement On Jo Mersa Marley’s Death

The Marley brothers label Ghetto Youths International issued a statement on the untimely death of Jo Mersa Marley.

While Stephen Marley has yet to publicly break his silence following the passing of his eldest son, Jo Mersa Marley, on December 26, the label he and his brothers created, Ghetto Youths International, has issued a statement thanking fans of the late reggae singer for the overwhelming love they’ve shown the Marley family over the past couple of days.

In a statement shared via Instagram, the label wrote, “Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley was a strong, humble, talented, beautiful human being. A son, husband, father, brother, nephew and cousin and a well loved Young Lion. The Ghetto Youths International Family is deeply saddened by his untimely passing and appreciate the outpouring of love by fans, friends and colleagues..”

“Jo’s memory, spirit and his music will live on as a testament to his great impact in his short 31 years. We love you Jo,” Ghetto Youths added.

Jo Mersa Marley was found unresponsive in a car in Florida on Boxing Day. Although no official cause of death has been revealed by his family, sources say he struggled with asthma since he was a child. An autopsy on his body is also being planned by the Marley family.

Prior to his death, Jo Mersa Marley toured with Kabaka Pyramid on his The Kalling U.S Tour. Pyramid has since issued a statement calling Jo his brother, saying that his death left a void.

“I’ve always sought the ‘why?’ to things in life, but some things are bigger than my comprehension,” Kabaka wrote. “Jo’s passing has left me in a state of dismay, so much that i can’t even imagine what Ragga and entire family is going through… My brother, your duties will continue in the higher realms, and we’ll pray that you travel swiftly and bravely to your heavenly soul group where you can peacefully watch over your earthly loved without regret and knowing somehow that all is in divine timing.”

Ghetto Youths International is a record label founded by the Marley brothers to help youths in Jamaica realized their dreams. The brothers also launched a charitable foundation under the brand.

A funeral date for Jo Mersa Marley has not yet been revealed.