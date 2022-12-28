Jo Mersa Marley Cause Of Death, Tributes Pour In For Reggae Singer

Jo Mersa Marley’s cause of death has been revealed as tributes poured in for the late reggae star.

Urban Islandz broke the story on Tuesday that the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of the late reggae legend Bob Marley passed away after being found unresponsive on Boxing Day in his car in Florida. While the reggae community struggles to deal with his untimely death at the age of 31, sources are telling Urban Islandz that the young Marley might’ve had an asthma attack before passing.

At the time of this publication, no official cause of death has been revealed, but sources say the Marley family plans to do an autopsy. In the meantime, tributes have been pouring in from Jo Mersa Marley’s friends and fans in the reggae community with names like Bounty Killer, Baby Cham, Freddie McGregor, Ce’Cile, Beres Hammond, Shaggy, Maxi Priest, Collie Buddz, I-Octane, Sean Paul, Gramps Morgan, Jesse Royal, Capleton, and many more all shared tributes on social media.

Jesse Royal, who was a close friend of Jo Mersa, wrote, “My heart is truly aching… Jo was such a solid loyal and direct individual. An incredible and dedicated father, A friend u could always count on and a Lion who a govern him Jungle. Jo Always ago tell you how him feel despite feelings. The memories are too numerous to mention, the laughs were too real to forget but at the moment the pain is inconsolable. I’ve seen you grow thru so many changes and stages and only kept getting better and better Broo! I pray that the world gets a chance to hear every piece of art u have ever created!! Even the demos because they are that good! Broooo mi still can’t even believe this is real. Sincerest condolences to the family Jah Know Mers #HurtingInside.”

Jo Mersa died leaving behind father, Stephen Marley, his wife Qiara Marley, and a daughter. Mersa also has several siblings as his father Stephen has fathered a reported close to a dozen children.

Sean Paul wrote, “Cyah belive young soldier. R.I.P G @jomersamarley condolences 2 #stephenmarley an the entire marley fam. All his freinds an fanz.”

Bounty Killer added on IG, “Jah know star let’s all just cherish each moment from here on since non of us never know the time. My deepest sincere condolences goes out to #StephenRagga and the whole Marley family.”