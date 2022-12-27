Spice Bounces Back With Christmas Cheers: ‘Being Here Alone Is A Blessing’

Spice is well on her way to full recovery and is sharing some holiday blessings with her family and fans.

On Christmas Day, the dancehall legend shared some family photos from her home in Atlanta while sending a big shoutout to her supporters who have been sending her a lot of love since her recent health scare. Urban Islandz reported last month that Spice was hospitalized in the Dominican Republic following surgery. She later revealed that she had suffered a ruptured hernia. The Queen of Dancehall fans became so worried that they bombarded her Instagram page with thousands of messages.

While her Instagram activities have been limited, Spice did share some beautiful photos of herself and her family, including her son and daughter, mother, and her sister, on Christmas Day.

“Merry Christmas Besties from me in the blue house, with my family to you and yours,” she wrote. “I know y’all live for my Christmas pictures , so I didn’t want to take that away from you. I left straight from the hospital and started preparing for this day immediately, I went shopping in my disguise and came home and wrapped these gifts one by one until I looked under the tree and smiled.”

“Hope you all have a Happy Holiday, and don’t forget to Pray and give God all the glory and thanks, Only 6 days left for a new year, so being here alone is a blessing,” she continues.

In another post, Spice assured her doubters that all the presents under her giant Christmas tree were actually real gifts. “Yes it was real gifts under my tree,” she said. “My 4 siblings and I use to sleep on one bed together, and it doesn’t matter how long we haven’t seen each other , we never ever forget where we’re coming from. Love my family with all of me. Here’s to a merry Christmas.”

Among her supporters who wished her a Merry Christmas includes Lisa Hanna, Christopher Tufton, Lisa Hyper Maja Hype, Yandy Smith, Amara La Negra, Estelita Quintero, and more.

“Happy Christmas Spicey – sending you and you family much love [heart emoji],” Hanna wrote while Yandy Smith added, “Awwwwwwwww my Spicey. This made me tear up. Gods hand is all over this.”

“Merry Christmas Spice!!! Happy to see you in good spirits and enjoying the season with your family,” Government Minister Dr. Chris Tufton said.

Spice remains a staple in dancehall after being in the game for over two decades. It’s good to see her in good spirit after giving all of us a scare. This year was an amazing year for her, with the release of her sophomore album, Emancipated, and several new hits under her belt.