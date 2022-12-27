Dancehall DJ Raevas Findley Has Died, Bounty Killer Shares Tribute

Popular dancehall DJ Raevas Findley has reportedly passed away. Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the DJ who was part of the DJ group Tom & Ravaz was found dead in his home on Boxing Day.

DJ Raevas Findley’s cause of death is not yet known, but sources told Urban Islandz that Findley passed away early Tuesday morning. On Instagram, Bounty Killer, who was a close friend of Findley, shared condolences to the DJ’s family.

“Kmt Jah know star no mon dis cyaah be real. R.I.P mi lil bredda @dj_raevas,” Bounty wrote.

Bounty Killer and Raevas worked together on his popular Sunday party series ‘Bounty Sunday Shift’ held at Oneil’s Place.

DJ Tom also shared his final conversation with Raevas where the deceased artist spoke about his dreams and desires for their DJ team to “put in the work and gwan impress” so they can earn the rewards of their labor.

“Five years’ time from this we can relax, bro…the least likkle thing we do can please the crowd,” Raevas said in the voice note.

Among those who also reacted to the news of his death was Skatta Burrell.

Jah know my friend… what is life? Yah one of the nicest bredda wid the cleanest heart. Sigh,” Skatta wrote in a comment under Tom’s post.

Teflon Zinc Fence wrote, “Bloodclaut No no no Kmt Jah know yute.”

“Sorry for your lost me G swear,” Romeich Major from Romeich Entertainment wrote.

“Jah Kno Bro this can’t real G,” Chinging Ching wrote while fellow DJ Tripple X said, “Jah Jah…this cyah real….hold it yute. Mi know u inna pain yah now cause unuh was way more than coworkers…just know say mi deh yah fi u mi bredda.”

Bay-C said, “Jah Know mi bredda!!!!! This can’t real.”

Raevas was also popularly known as dancehall artist Marcy Chin’s DJ. On Instagram, she shared a photo of the young man and his son. “Dawggggg” she captioned the photo with broken-hearted emojis and crying emojis.

Producer Crawba Genius, artists Xyclone, and Lil Hanky Panky, among others, expressed shock at his death.