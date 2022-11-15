GloRilla, Ari Lennox and Lil Baby To Perform At The AMAs

Glorilla, Ari Lennox, and Lil Baby are among the names in hip hop tapped to perform at this year’s AMAs.

The Memphis rapper will be performing at the American Music Awards (AMAs) being held on Sunday, November 20th. On Monday, both the AMA’s and Yo Gotti, CEO of CMG Records, revealed the artist’s upcoming performance. Yo Gotti congratulate GloRilla and revealed the new gig on Twitter. “[GloRilla] will perform at the #AMAs for the very first time this Sunday,” the AMAs official Twitter account wrote as it co-signed the artist’s track “F.N.F (Let’s Go).”

Yo Gotti also retweeted the AMAs post while urging fans to stream her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great which was released last week.

GloRilla, who was signed to CMG Records this year, has seen her career blow up with her “F.N.F” track and a remix of “Tomorrow 2” featuring one of the biggest names in female rap, Cardi B. The young rapper has also been promoting her debut EP and recently shared with Power 105’s Angie Martinez her life before she was signed and the months after.

Glo recently shared on her Twitter account that she was going through mental changes to detox her life so her blessings could flow. In her interview, she also revealed that she had had an abortion when she decided that she didn’t want to keep living the same way, which has inspired others who wanted to know what she did.

“Me teezy & keila did a 60 day cleanse starting March 1st of this year which was suppose to be over May 1st because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year we said something gotta give !!!!!! So we said for 60 days no n****s, no clubbing, no alcohol,” she tweeted on Sunday.

In breaking down her 60-day detox, Glorilla said she had to workout for one hour per day from Monday to Friday, drink a lot of water, and be consistent on her mission to figure out a way to make a lot money. The end result of that detox was “FNF” which she released two days before the end of the 60-day cleanse.

“Safe to say something most definitely gave!” she said in another tweet. “The cleanse worked!!! I say all this to say, when you set goals & stand on business it’s literally nothing that can stop you,” she added.

In the meantime, ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’ entered the Top 10 on US Apple Music shortly after it was released.

Lil Baby and Ari Lennox will also take the stage, but all eyes will be on GloRilla.

LET'S GOOO! @GloTheofficial will perform at the #AMAs for the very FIRST TIME this Sunday at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork ?? pic.twitter.com/2CjNOmFJff — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 14, 2022