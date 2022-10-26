Shenseea Put Her Vocals On Display Previewing New Music

Shenseea says she has been working hard to improve her craft and shared an acapella video of her singing what sounds like an R&B track.

On Wednesday night, the Jamaican singer popped up with a mystery man playing the piano whom many felt was producer London on Da Track while she sang. Shenseea showed off the results of her ongoing voice and speech training as she took on some high notes to announce the new song.

“Been taking my time perfecting this music the old school way. Take it to the head is one a dem!” she said.

Shenseea also seemed to hint that London On Da Track was the producer for the track writing “Creating w/ one a da best.” In the comments, Shenseea received support from fans, friends, and some of her team members, like local manager Romeich Major who praised her talent. “From dj to signing and still can rap!!!!! F**king best,” he wrote.

Fans also zoomed in on the fact that the masked figure was London On Da Track, who is rumored to be romantically involved with the Jamaican artist.

“London on da track why u hiding tho? My girl Shen!!!” one fan wrote. “We got London on the track!!! We missing that part tho,” another said.

Shenseea has been out of the public’s eye despite working as the artist recently shared that she was in her home country Jamaica where she enjoyed the local hospitality and even enjoyed a few recreational activities.

In recent posts on her Instagram account, she shared that she recently enjoyed a day out at the river. In photos, she shared her ackee and saltfish meal and photos of her body in a tiny bikini. In another post, she also shared that she loved pineapples.

The singer has had a life-changing 2022 as she not only moved to the United States but hired an international manager to aid her in breaking into the U.S mainstream market.

Along with several major collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Masego, Skillibeng, and Calvin Harris, among others, the artist also released her debut album ‘Alpha’ and has been busy taking on performances in the United States and Canada.

In all of that, the singer also shared her struggles with her health and dealing with exhaustion as she worked non-stop. However, it seems that she is enjoying some much-needed relaxation in Jamaica.