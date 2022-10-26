Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl” Certified Platinum In The US

Nicki Minaj’s new single “Super Freaky Girl” has been certified platinum in the US.

The chart-topping song was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America on Wednesday, just over two months since it was released. Nicki Minaj has not shared a reaction to the song’s latest milestone, but on Monday, she celebrated the track still being on top of the charts despite being released in early August.

“10 weeks in the TOP 10 of Billboard Hot 100. Debuted @ #1 & never left. Pretty epic. Thank you,” she wrote to fans on Twitter.

“Super Freaky Girl” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart just two days after it was released on August 12. Within a week, the track sold more than 100,000 tracks and is the most commercially successful song Minaj has released this year. It is also the only solo song she has released among a throng of collaborations with about a dozen other artists, proving that her dominance is sustainable on its own.

The song made history from the moment it was released as it had the biggest solo debut of all time on the global and US Spotify with 3M and 1.5M streams each and usurping the position from Doja Cat, whose track “Ain’t Sh*t,” which previously held the record.

“Super Freaky Girl” is a sample of Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak” and also features some of the same raunchy types of lyrics that Minaj masterfully weaves in her lyrics.

Ahead of its platinum certification, the song hit a new milestone surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify to become the fastest solo female rap song to reach this milestone. The song is also the third best-selling music download released in 2022.

Despite the song’s apparent commercial success, it remains the center of controversy between Nicki Minaj and the Grammys, which had initially listed “Super Freaky Girl” on the nominations list for Best Rap Song. The Grammys later removed the song and placed it in the pop category, to the anger of Minaj, who felt that if any song was to be removed, it would have to be Latto’s “Big Energy.”

The Grammys had not offered a reason for the removal of the song, and Minaj and Latto had a blow-up that got nasty over a week ago. The Grammys has not released the final list as voting is ongoing.