Drake Hit Fake Drake With Cease & Desist Letter, He’s Now Changing Name

Fake Drake has received a cease-and-desist letter from Drake’s OVO brand for the illegal use of the Canadian rapper’s registered trademarks and for using his name to profit from it.

The personality who is known as Izzyy Drake, now Izzy Famous, popped up sometime last year due to his slight resemblance to Drake. While it appeared that his resemblance to the rapper was just a viral moment with clubgoers mistaking him, Izzy appeared to take on a full impersonation of the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ rapper and was said to not only be charging for club appearances but was seen lip-syncing the rapper’s songs and said to be to charging booking fees for appearances.

Last month, the impersonator claimed that Drake had offered to slap him for free after he challenged him to a $1 million boxing match. He later lost that boxing match last week.

On Monday, Izzy appeared to share a copy of a letter sent from Drake telling him to stop using his trademarks.

“This letter serves as notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, “OVO” to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand,” the letter begins.

The letter further said that failure to abide by it will result in a lawsuit.

“This shall serve as a pre-suit letter demanding that you provide us written assurance within 7 days that you will cease and desist from making any further factually untrue statements involving OVO SOUND and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays the aforementioned Trademarks.”

Drake’s first trademark was filed in 2009 for his stage name. The name is registered as a word mark in three categories which covers printed and related matter like posters, stickers, decals; and photographic prints; record and music production; audio recording and production; motion picture song production; music composition and transcription for others; songwriting services; music publishing services; entertainment, etc.; and interactive audio game discs containing role-playing game and action games; interactive video game programs; interactive multimedia computer game program; downloadable music, ring tones, graphics, and electronic games, etc.

Up to October 2022, the rapper had 69 trademarks or pending trademarks. Among his latest pending marks are “Air Drake’, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, and ‘God’s Plan.’

Izzy Drake says he is now changing his name to Izzy Famous out of respect for Drake.