Cedella Marley Honored with AFJ International Humanitarian Award In NYC

Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley continues to fly the Marley flag high. She is well known for her advocacy for a number of issues, including women’s rights, and last Friday, September 23, she was recognized for her efforts in trying to help others as she accepted the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 International Humanitarian Award.

Her mother and biggest supporter, Rita Marley, was among the attendees at the ceremony, which was held at Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York. The award was presented to Cedella for her outstanding humanitarian efforts, and when she accepted the award, she made sure to make special mention of her mother, who has always been by her side.

In her acceptance speech, Cedella Marley explained that as a little girl growing up, she was privy to witness a true Renaissance queen making her mark. She also shared that Rita not only took care of the family but also helped her father, Bob Marley, run the business, all while she performed.

Somehow she was still able to find the time to help the community, and her dedication and discipline are what Cedella was able to emulate.

The three-time Grammy winner also said that her mother’s herculean efforts towards helping others were a true inspiration for her chosen path. It helped her understand that they have a platform to help, and that’s what she did.

“Our goal is to do so in a way that makes a difference to people everywhere, but it’s also true that charity begins at home, so this acknowledgment by the American Friends of Jamaica really means something to us,” she added.

Cedella Marley, like her mother, Rita Marley, has found time to do it all. She is a singer, author, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. She is the head of Marley Holdings, which handles all things Marley, including the late legend’s music rights.

She is also the director of the Bob Marley Foundation. Additionally, the “Small People” singer is also the ambassador for Jamaica’s national women’s football team, often referred to as the Reggae Girlz.

While she was happy to receive recognition for her work, she made it clear that she does not do it for accolades. She also used the spotlight to state that Bob & Rita Marley Foundation intends to address the healthcare system in Jamaica to see how they can help people get easier access to the care that they need.

Also present at the ceremony was Jamaica’s Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, who shared that he admired the enterprising daughter of Jamaica. He also said that he was happy that she had chosen to use her talents in the service of the people.

The gala, which was also used to celebrate the AFJ’s 40th year of service in Jamaica, also took the time out to pay homage to Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence. The organization has raised nearly US$20 million to help the people of the island and has helped many with support in education, healthcare, and economic development across the island.

Cedella Marley also shared more about the award and what it meant to her using Instagram.

“I am honored to receive the 2022 International Humanitarian Award from @afjcares …. last night was magic. Many thanks to everyone who came together at the Hummingbird Gala to raise money for all the causes closest to my heart. Special shout-out to Mayor Eric Adams, @skipmarley, @romarley, the members of the AFJ, @chungcaron, @weharts, and my mom @officialritamarley,” she posted.