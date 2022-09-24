Tanks Defends Ice Spice From Criticisms After Rolling Loud Performance With Fivio Foreign

Ice Spice is receiving a lot of support from within the hip-hop industry including Tank, after she was criticized for what appeared to be a less than prepared performance at Rolling Loud New York on Friday night.

Rolling Loud was held at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and saw Ice Spice being invited to the stage by fellow New Yorker Fivio Foreign, where she performed her track “Munch (Feelin’ U”). However, many on social media were not feeling the performance, particularly Masika Kalysha, who spoke about the rapper’s stage performance or lack thereof.

“Bruh,” she tweeted in response to a post announcing Ince Spice’s invitation. “I’m not a hater I want everyone to win I really do… sooooooo can someone please get ice spice some stage presence[,] coaching & breath control training [weary face emoji] please.”

Despite Masika’s opinion, many other artists popped up in defense of the 22-year-old, whose career appears to have blown up in just a matter of weeks after she was first noticed by Canadian rapper Drake.

On Instagram, fellow artist Maliibu Miitch spoke up for the rapper.

“It’s actually not funny or kool [unamused face emojis],” she wrote. “Ice is a upcoming artist[,] give her time to grow u think her or team knew she was going to blow up like this? Let her enjoy everything she has coming to her… she’ll get there soon!”

Siya also mirrored comments by Maliibu. “Shorty a new artist,” she typed. “With time she will fall into it. In the meantime[,] let her just enjoy her moment. I dig her sh*t.”

R&B singer Tank also explained that the young artist is inexperienced, but with time she will grow.

“Artist nowadays aren’t given time to prepare. Labels aren’t doing artist development. They sign something they think is hot, has some traction, and throw them to the wolves. She will learn and she will grow! The hardest part is getting a hit record and she for dam sure has that!!.. Adults be careful how you critique the kids. If it’s not done in love or it doesn’t feel truly constructive it will ONLY feel like hate. Blessing to all in this crazy business,” he wrote.

Others called out Masika for “hating” on the young rapper. “She’s literally just starting out and masika still hasn’t been on anyone’s stage,” one person wrote.

“Damn can she enjoy her moment? Always speaking about what somebody need. Let her get in the game frfr and just say congratulations or simply shut up,” another person said.

“Has anyone ever seen a live masika performance? Asking for myself,” another said.

Fellow artist Melii added, “simple when u leave the stage n go far out AND DONT HAVE A EAR PIECE IN it’s HARD TO HEAR THE SONG n be on point with the lyrics on time. ONLY ARTIST THAT HAVE BEEN ON STAGE KNOW THIS. @icespicee JUST STARTING N SHE DOING A GREAT JOB she doesn’t need opinions from ppl trynna tear her down, instead give grace n advice …. Ya trying so hard now n it’s sick she literally just started.”

Soca artist Nessa Preppy also added, “She will grow as an artist, give her a chance! Seeing a crowd of that magnitude can be overwhelming.”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice also reacted to Masika’s tweets, writing a comment with the fries emoji for the term, “she fried.”

I’m not a hater I want everyone to win I really do… soooooo can someone please get ice spice some stage presence coaching & breath control training ? please — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) September 24, 2022

Lightskin privilege definitely at hand for Ice Spice cause how tf she go to rolling loud with one song we did not know who she was until tiktok — pumpkin spice bby ? (@platinumdess) September 21, 2022