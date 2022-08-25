Shenseea shares her workout routine and how she stays in shape.

The Jamaican singer is always flexing her physique on the Gram, and now we’re getting a glimpse of her regime and how she manages to keep that hourglass shape. Seems a lot of it involves lifting, even if her workouts aren’t perfect. One key takeaway from a clip Shenseea shared with us recently is that she is a morning person. She wakes at 5 am and gets busy.

Wearing sexy matching blue gym shorts and training bras with her hair in a ponytail, Shenseea says, “time to die,” as she jokes about the workout. She shares snippets of her routine where she does dumbbell curls, lateral arm raises, and other arm exercises before she jumps into pushups and crunches.

“A wa kinda posture dis?” she captions that part of the video as she laughs at the end. Her abs exercises are by far the most hilarious, with her seeming to have fun with the workout. “I did one set of abs, I’ll do the rest of abs tomorrow, it’s not like I really need it,” she says, laughing as she pawns the camera over her flat stomach.

Shenseea ends the video by showing herself making a quick stop at the grocery store with her road manager Dizzy Cleanface.

Shenseea was rumored to have a BBL in 2018, which left fans shocked. However, she reportedly did not opt for the outlandish shapes many women want when getting the surgical procedure, resulting in a voluptuous bottom and small waist with a flat stomach. Her body has remained trim and sexy, but it seems that the singer is now hitting the gym for some added stress release.

The Jamaican artist has been in good health these days, especially after her health scare last year. She had previously shared that she was admitted to a hospital in the United States which caused her to miss shows she was booked for.

Shenseea, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, later shared that she was diagnosed with hematoma. The “Shenyeng Anthem” deejay said in a recent interview that she is focused on her fitness now because she wants to be known as a fit artiste and believes fitness will also help her on stage choreography and thus make her a better live performer.

In the meantime, the Jamaican-born deejay turned hip hop artist is enjoying new heights in her career as she was recently listed as the artist with the fourth most streams on Spotify from Jamaica. She is also working on her sophomore album, due sometimes next year.