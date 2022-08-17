Kevin Gates Condemns Rappers Who Brag About Killing People

Kevin Gates often has controversial opinions, but some tend to be spot on. One of the opinions he recently spoke about on the Off The Record podcast with DJ Akademiks has many agreeing with his sentiments.

During the interview, Kevin Gates condemned those in the industry and other men who use murder as a trophy, especially those who often brag about the murders that they’ve committed. According to him, he has heard a lot of people brag about killing, and to him, that’s not right.

He added that when you watch a soul leave a body, there’s no doubt that you know you have taken something that can never be replaced. The “Really Really” rapper said he has heard many people talk about murder but could guarantee that they never stood over someone dying and watched their soul leave their body.

“You ain’t never stand over nothing and let it go. I know you dudes didn’t. I can tell by your spirit, you ain’t go no souls under your belt. All killers know killers. You can look at ‘em and tell. Real killers don’t walk around with they face all tude’ed up,” he added.

He added that these people are not trying to look tough. During the conversation, it was easy to infer that Kevin Gates intimately understood what he was talking about. That would not be a stretch either, considering his long history with the justice system.

Kevin Gates has a lengthy criminal record which began at the young age of 13 years old. Hence he has seen and done a lot of what he is discussing. In 2003, he got into a fight outside a movie theatre and stabbed his opponent several times.

At some point, he decided to change his ways and jump into the rap game. His debut came in 2017 when he dropped the Pick of Da Litter mixtape.

However, since then, his run-ins with the law have been well documented. In 2016 he was convicted of battery for kicking a female fan during a Florida show. Additionally, while serving his jail time, he was sentenced to a 30-month prison term at the East Moline, Illinois, correctional facility.

That case stemmed from an arrest in October 2013 in Chicago. He then failed to appear in court in Illinois, which led to a warrant being reissued in December 2016. He was eventually released on parole on January 10, 2018, but his parole ended early.

Kevin Gates truly made an attempt to turn his life around following that period of his life and has since released two studio albums, including 2019’s I’m Him and Khaza.

Khaza has given him major commercial success as it features Juicy J and Gucci Mane and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. That was with over 40,000 total album-equivalent units sold in its first week.

Even though there are times that his opinion comes across as controversial, Gates has always stayed true to his opinions and usually stands by them. His next venture is a tour that starts in Pensacola, Florida, on August 18 and is part of the Big Lyfe Tour.