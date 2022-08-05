Interview: Wayne Wonder Talks ‘No Letting Go’ Certified Gold In The US

Wayne Wonder’s 2002 hit single “No Letting Go” was Certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America on August 3rd, almost 20 years after the song was first released.

The song which appeared on the Diwali Riddim was written by Wayne Wonder and producer Steven “Lenky” Marsden, who also produced the track. It is one of Wonder’s most successful tracks as it was the lead single released on his 2003 studio album No Holding Back.

Speaking to Urban Islandz exclusively from Leeds in the United Kingdom, where he is presently on tour, the artist said he was happy for the song’s recognition and that fans continue to enjoy the track 20 years later.

“Sometimes a good song takes time to marinate…the song creates its own space and I give thanks still, time is the master and I feel good that I put in the work and I see the outcome that every artist’s dream,” he said.

The song has been one of his best commercial works as it peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and landed at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Born Von Wayne Charles in 1972, the artist says that he has always believed in making good music for his fans. “I always try to do music from a good place and sometimes it takes time to develop the right way. [this song] It’s time is now.”

Wayne Wonder added that the track is now certified Gold in the U.S and the U.K.

In the meantime, when asked about the formula for continuing to make great music, Wonder had nuggets of Gold for younger artists as he shared that the key is to know how to reinvent one’s self.

“I’m coming from the 90s you have to reinvent yourself in the new era. Reinvent yourself and just figure it out. it’s a new time now, the digital age, adjust and you will be fine. I’m coming from the era of records (the 1990s) to CDs (2000s) to streaming (2010 onwards,” the artist said as he pointed out that when he started in the music business, streaming didn’t exist, and neither did CDs.

The artist spoke about seeing music develop over the past three decades as music consumption shifts with technological advances.

“That’s a blessing yow!” he said.

In the meantime, Wayne Wonder, who has an active presence on Instagram, also shared that he has incorporated aspects of social media in his life, particularly Tik Tok, where his son encourages him to join in the trends.

“My son is getting me into Tik Tok so we buss a one dirt and one thing,” he laughed.

As for “No Letting Go,” the artist shared that he was grateful to VP records and Atlantic for supporting his early career.

“VP with Atlantic gimme the chance to express myself and carry my talent out to the world, big up to VP, Lenky, Waggy Tee all the great producers, all the DJs and producers,” he said.

The artist also gave a big shout-out to Wendy Williams, who he said was the very first DJ to play the track on her WBLS Radio show in New York.

“Music is my life, my passion, I’m always working,” he said as he shared that he has several new singles out for his fans to check out and stream.

These are “Party All Night” featuring Frankie Sly, “Tuff Times” featuring Mr. G, “Let Me Love You Tonight,” and “Please Me” produced by Boom Dem records, to name a few.

The “Bounce Along” artist also had some words of gratitude for his fans who faithfully support him.

“Keep supporting good music, music with good substance, don’t support the darkness, I hope that good music can overshadow and shine a light in the darkness, when I hear the music coming out now with this generation I’m like wow,” Wayne Wonder told Urban Islandz.

“Time and a place for everything, we just hope for the best for good music,” he said as he shouted out artists Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, and Dexta Daps for continuing to make music fans love.