Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed In Louisiana At Age 24

Rapper JayDaYoungan died around 9 pm on Wednesday, hours after it was first reported that he and his father were shot in their home state of Lousiana.

According to TMZ, the rapper died late Wednesday night as a result of his injuries. The rapper was only 24 years old. JaydaYoungan, who lives in Bogalusa, Louisiana, was hospitalized hours earlier with severe gunshot injuries sustained from a shooting incident outside his home.

According to the celebrity news site, Bogalusa police confirmed they responded to a call about the shooting before 6 pm on Wednesday.

JaydaYoungan and his father were shot outside of the home on Superior Avenue. Police officers reportedly said one of the men was taken to a local hospital by a passer-by. At the same time, the other victim was critically wounded and received emergency care by paramedics before being rushed to the hospital.

The rapper had reportedly lost a lot of blood and was rushed immediately into surgery, but as they tried valiantly to save his life, the rapper did not make it.

Meanwhile, other sources say that the rapper was not breathing when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The rapper’s sister has denied that he passed away as she posted on Twitter, “AINT NOBODY F***ING DEAD STOP D**K EATING AND GO READ BOOK,” hours earlier.

However, it seemed that later in the night, she confirmed that her brother had passed away. “MY F***ING BABY DAWG,” she posted in another tweet with several broken hearts and crying emojis.

The rapper was popular in Bogalusa and was also well known in Louisiana. He has actively released songs since 2017 and is known for songs like “Island” off of his 2019 mixtape ‘Misunderstood,’ “Oops,” and his latest song “Almighty Flow,” released in April.

In the meantime, police have not reported any arrests or motives for the shooting. This is the second time in a week that a rapper has been killed.

Two days ago, Florida rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex after sharing his location and taunting his opps to pull up. Minutes after sharing the message on his Instagram Story, he was shot and killed.