Foolio Diss Dead Rapper JayDaYoungan As His Sister Mourns His Passing On IG

Rapper Foolio catches some heat for dissing late rapper JayDaYoungan as his sister mourns his death.

Gun violence continues to plague the hip-hop community, with many of the youngest and brightest rappers losing their lives to bullets. In the latest tragedy to hit the rap world, police have confirmed that JayDaYoungan passed away after he was shot in Bogalusa, Lousiana, yesterday, July 27.

The rising star was confirmed dead at just 24 years old. During the incident, his father was also shot but survived the ordeal and is said to be in stable condition at a hospital. The loss has plunged his family into mourning, and his sister Kenya Janell could not hold back her grief as she took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message.

“Javorious, no way they took you from me like this. I’m sick to my stomach, they wanted this… they wanted to see you like this bro,” she posted with accompanying photos and videos of herself and her brother.

Janell poured her heart out as she tried to come to terms with the devastating loss of her brother.

“I’m so sorry. I love you so much!!! Sister is so hurt. I literally watched you grow from the ground up [with] this rapping sh*t! You [were] the goat in my eyes, especially from where we come from baby I’m so sorry!!!!!” she added before promising that his life would be celebrated in his hometown.

She seemed to be holding out hope that he had survived the shooting when it happened yesterday as she slammed media outlets for carrying premature news that he had passed away. Just two years ago, the rapper dropped his debut studio album, 23 Island, under Atlantic Records.

Florida rapper Foolio seemingly disrespect the late rapper on IG after learning about his passing. The two rappers had a brief beef in the past. “Rip Jaydayoungan u will be missed lol,” Foolio wrote. He added in another post, “Dude use to diss me jus to be cool with da opps even got them boys name tatted now look.”

Another rapper is gone too soon. Our condolences go out to his family.