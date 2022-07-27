Beyoncé Beyhives Angered By “Renaissance” Album Leak

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, was leaked almost two full days before the official release date of July 28.

On Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, songs from the album began trending after fans began to leak tracks online. Beyoncé’s army of fans, the Beyhives, has taken to social media to urge others to desist from sharing the album or tracks on the album, effectively stealing the thunder of the artist on what has been promoted as a big day for her.

Some of the leaked tracks have since been removed by Twitter as the platform led by Jack Dorsey, who is a close friend of her husband Jay-Z and who bought their company Tydal, disabled multimedia tweets featuring the word “leak” along with the album name #Renaissance and the artist’s name #Beyonce.

Under the removed leaks was a message by Twitter that explained the removal was “in response to a report by the copyright owner.” It seems that Beyoncé and her label, Columbia Records acted swiftly to contain the leak.

The artist nor the label reacted to the leak up to Wednesday, but her marketing for this album has been impeccable since she first announced the album was coming.

Bey first hinted that new music might be coming as she wiped her socials and sent fans scurrying in excitement. She has also dropped hints about the album and even released the lead single, “Break My Soul,” a month after confirming the album name.

The album’s tracklist includes features from Tems, Beam, and Grace Jones.

She also shared a lengthy write-up about the album process and what she wanted to give her fans.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé said when she released the album cover.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration,” she continued.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the leak online.

“This is exactly why Beyoncé is treating this era like a Jamaican restaurant employee because y’all don’t know how to act,” one person said.

“3 is the best.. I won #Beyonce,” another said.

Some also criticized the artist for the quality of music after listening to the album.

“Beyoncé is capable of making cohesive, competent and good-to-great dance music. Big fan, but disappointed too. I only listened from the postings here — but what I heard was bad. She’s better than this. The lyrics are also something you would expect from a TikTok meme artist,” one person said.

Who got the Renaissance leak ??? Im not Beyoncé’s strongest soldier I will listen to that shit pic.twitter.com/Rkp0TPQX2r — trenton (@trenttrash) July 27, 2022