DJ Khaled Taps Dancehall Legends For 13th Album, Bounty Killer, Skillibeng, Capleton, Sizzla

DJ Khaled again look to some Jamaican legends for his 13th studio album, including Bounty Killer, Skillibeng, Capleton, Buju Banton, and Sizzla Kalonji.

DJ Khaled has always gives Jamaican music its respect. You can rest assured that once he’s working on new music, he’s in Jamaica, looking to bask in the island’s culture as he draws inspiration.

The Grammy Award-winning producer has already been spotted on the island recently. DJ Khaled also just revealed that he would soon be dropping another album, his 13th studio album. He’s already said that some of dancehall’s biggest names will be joining him.

They include veterans Buju Banton, Capleton, Sizzla, Bounty Killer, as well as highly sought-after newcomer Skillibeng. Fans are already buzzing with anticipation as Khaled is known for finding the right sounds and feel when he’s in the studio.

The “I’m The One” producer has, as he described it, gone into album mode and has several posts on Instagram confirming the veterans mentioned above. He’s been spotted all around Jamaica, connecting with fans and spending a lot of time with Buju Banton, Sizzla, Capleton, and Bounty Killer.

Of course, it comes as little surprise that he’s chosen the island as an incubator for his last album attempt. DJ Khaled’s love and admiration of reggae and dancehall run deep, and back in 2021, he revealed that he grew up listening to dancehall.

At that time, he was speaking to the Recording Academy when he revealed that, “as a young kid, I used to be in Jamaica, I use to basically live in Miami and Jamaica. I sound clashed, I’ve deejayed in Kingston throughout the whole beginning of my career.”

DJ Khaled seems to have big expectations for his next body of work, and according to one of his latest Instagram updates, he said the music sounds incredible, and he is excited to share his latest efforts with the world.

In his last album Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer were featured on the single “Where You Come From.” That track also included the smooth vocals of Barrington Levy. That track was historical in a sense because the four deejays had never collaborated all together on one track.

It’s usual for him to do this type of social media blitz to hype fans, but this time despite shining a light on the album, he’s kept the details close to his chest. It’s still unclear if the artists he’s identified will end up on one track or a few on the album.

Khaled has kept this one mysterious as he’s not even posted teasers of what the songs will sound like, even though he has posted several studio sessions so far. The one detail that he has confirmed is the album cover which was shot in Jamaica.

In the article mentioned above, he also explained that getting deeper into dancehall and reggae helped his general appreciation for music expand. He also credited his first love, dancehall, for helping to transition into a successful career in production.

He’s remained true to his words that he will never forget the island that gave him his foundation in music, and it looks like he will once again highlight dancehall’s immense talent on his upcoming studio album.

Are you looking forward to seeing what DJ Khaled has up his sleeve?