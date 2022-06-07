Rapper Trouble Girlfriend Speaking Out About Her Hurt By His Death

Woman who identified herself as Trouble long term girlfriend is speaking out about her hurt following his untimely death.

The public continues to put the pieces together to figure out what happened on Saturday night, leading to Trouble DTE losing his life while reportedly visiting a woman.

At first, reports said the rapper was killed at an apartment complex while visiting a female friend at 3:20 am on Saturday. However, a confirmed police report was released almost four days after the rapper was killed, giving insight into what transpired that night when the rapper was shot in the chest by another man.

The police report says that the rapper was in bed with a woman who is now identified as Rissa Royce when her belligerent ex-boyfriend Jamichael Jones broke into the apartment and attacked her and Trouble. Within minutes he shot Trouble after a scuffle.

As fans react to the police report, at least one other person is hurting. A woman who is identified as the rapper’s girlfriend shared on Instagram on Tuesday that she was not angry at the rapper and that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. I’ll never be mad at him for this. I’m hurt he didn’t survive,” she captioned a screenshot of a CBS reporter’s tweet, which outlined the police report with details on the incident.

There have been many speculations about Trouble’s romantic life on the internet, which the woman said was not for others to understand.

“The bond we had was one of a kind & I’ll cherish the memories forever. What we had most people wouldn’t understand & we never cared to explain. But anything worth havin at all is worth working for & waiting for & I promise it was worth the wait. The time we spent together was the best moments of my life,” she added.

The woman in whose home the rapper was killed, Rissa Royce, has not broken her silence as yet. While some have been sympathetic about the events that unfolded, others sought to blame Royce for the volatile situation as she and the murder accused were living together in the same apartment up to a week before the rapper was killed.

They were in a relationship for three years and reportedly broke up after Royce accused him of being a bum and living off of her.

Trouble also previously dated Instagram model and former Love and Hip Hop star, Alexis Skyy.