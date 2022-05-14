Lil Durk Insist He Is A ‘Great Father’ Amid New Baby Mama Court Drama

A woman who claims that Lil Durk fathered her son is putting the rapper on blast for not showing up to court to answer a paternity suit she filed in court.

The woman who goes by the name of Travonna last year claimed that the rapper had fathered a seven-year-old boy whom he has abandoned.

On Thursday, Lil Durk shared that he was struggling as a father to spend time with all seven of his children.

“How I’m the voice of the trenches I take care of my kids but don’t spend time with them,” he began on his Instagram Stories.

“My goal is to better my relationship with them not shit else or blame everybody around me. Ima great father ima step it up and lock in and become the voice 100%…love y’all,” he said as he listed out his and his fiancé India Royale’s children Big Sky, baby Sky, Bella, Willow Doom, Angel, and Zayden.

Travonna, who claims that Lil Durk fathered her son and they were in a relationship before his music career took off, was not pleased with the rapper’s comment as she hopped into the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk to bash the rapper for not attending court to ascertain the paternity of the boy whom she claims is his biological son.

“Court was today and he didn’t show up now he has a point to prove he lives for the world’s entertainment instead of living reality,” she said.

“He left Romeo out because he had to feed his ego and get validation from his fans. Trust me God gon handle this and I won’t stop this is foul play and Durk know it @lildurk come to court so we can get this over with bro,” she added.

The woman shared a few more Instagram stories where she claimed that the matter is ongoing. Reports are that the mother of the boy had done a DNA test with Lil Durk’s mother, proving that he could be Lil Durk’s son.

In a separate video shared on Friday, the woman claimed that Lil Durk has previously acknowledged being the father of her son.

“If you’ve made it known to a child that you’re their parent, that you’re their dad, they’re gonna look for you, they ain’t just gone forget about you and what y’all talked about and what y’all plan was,” she said and added elsewhere that Durk used to facetime her son and she has the screenshots to prove it.

It’s unclear why the rapper stopped acknowledging Travonna or the child, but last year the woman spoke with Tasha K where she spoke about her and Durk being in a relationship before her son Romeo was born.

“Seven years ago when my son was born, you were not who you are now. I was giving you rides to the studio and buying you White Castle because you had to wait for cheques and different stuff when you were with other companies and all of that,” she said at the time.

She also said that one of the rapper’s baby mothers is the one whom she deals with when she needs help with her son.

“My son is completely x-out of the equation constantly. And I’ve been sitting back and talking to this girl’s mom and telling her ‘tell romie to call me’… I had to tell her I hate to bring it to you but it’s not you, you’re my only point of contact.”