DJ Apologizes To Cardi B For Calling Her Nicki Minaj At NYC Club, Video Went Viral

Cardi B became incensed last night when a DJ accidentally mixed her up with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj who she is beefing with.

Everyone in the music scene knows that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are not on the same wavelength. The women even came close to blows a couple of years ago, and their respective fan bases have been very active in stoking their beef.

An incident on Wednesday night had one DJ apologizing after he allegedly mixed up the names of the two rappers.

Fans claim that as the Bronx rapper came into the club with her husband Offset, the DJ played Minaj’s song with Fivio Foreign, “Do We Have a Problem,” twice and even shouted out Nicki Minaj.

“Shoutout to Nicki Minaj in the motherf*cking building. Let’s go,” he said, playing another one of Nicki’s tunes. He then played the Fivio Foreign collaboration.

Prior to addressing the DJ, Cardi can be seen rocking to Minaj’s songs, but when the DJ mixes her up, Offset can be seen pulling down his glasses, clearly aware something is wrong, while another man next to him awkwardly looks around while Cardi can be seen sipping her corona beer and being unbothered.

Cardi B can be seen in another video, however, addressing the DJ and letting him know he messed up.

“Who’s in the building tonight?” she asked the crowd, which shouted out her name.

“We with all the fing smoke you heard,” Cardi said. She then turned her attention directly to the host asking, “We getting dangerous tonight? DJ are we getting fing dangerous tonight? F**k outta here,” she said before throwing the mic to the side as the DJ began playing her platinum-selling single “WAP.”

There have been speculations over the incident, with some fans claiming that the DJ was being shady and messy, knowing that there was beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

He later issued an apology saying that it was a genuine mistake.

“Last night in the club, a promoter/manager passed me along information to shout out and unknowingly I ran with it. I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their friends, family or fans in any way, shape or form,” he read a statement he prepared.

“It was an honest mistake and I feel horrible about it. Normally, that’s something I would never do I always check and double-check information but I was caught up in what I thought was a hip hop moment. I accept my responsibility for what happened and send my heartfelt apologies to Cardi B and Offset. I meant no malice, it was definitely no set-up, I was there to rock the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Cardi B reacted to the entire incident as Minaj’s fans tried to drag her. The news site said that Cardi was not shading Minaj but rather reacted to the DJ shouting out about gang-related things which the rapper did not want to hear about.