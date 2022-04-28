Quavo Lands 1st Starring Role In Upcoming Action Movie ‘Takeover’ From ‘Die Hard’ Writer

Quavo lands his first starring role in an upcoming action thriller movie writter by the writers of Die Hard.

Quavo is looking to take his talents to the big screen. The Migos rapper has announced that he will star in an upcoming feature film about Atlanta’s street takeover car culture. He has released an official statement about the project, and the news of his first feature film role was picked up by Deadline.

According to that publication, the film is expected to be named Takeover, and the “Walk It, Talk It,” rapper has landed the lead role in the action-thriller which was written by Jeb Stuart, who also wrote Hollywood classics, Die Hard and The Fugitive. The project will be directed by Greg Jonkajty. Quality Films, the production part of Quality Control Music, is producing the film alongside Trioscope.

According to the script for the movie, Guy Miller is the name of Quavo’s character, who is a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life. However, some circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s thriving and dangerous takeover scene. To survive, he has to live up to his reputation “as one of the slipperiest street operators in a lethal, head-long race against time.

The film also features a somewhat unique spin as it combines live-action performances with animation. It has also been revealed that the movie explores the fascination with sideshows and stunts in car culture, which causes drivers to forcefully take streets over along with parking lots to show off their tricks.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta. This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment,” Quavo said via a statement.

Quality Films’ president Brian Sher also shared his excitement and said that the film brings together the industry’s most talented visionaries both on and off the screen.

It will not be Quavo’s first foray into acting as he’s had roles on Atlanta, Black-ish, Ballers, Narcos: Mexico, and Star.

Quavo previously said he wanted to star alongside Jack Harlow in the reboot of the infamous movie, White Men Can’t Jump.