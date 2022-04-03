Taina Williams Celebrates 24th Birthday With G Herbo After Ari Fletcher Feud

Taina Williams celebrates her 24th birthday with her rapper boyfriend G Herbo after her very public feud with Ari Fletcher.

G Herbo shared a message on IG for Williams who also shared clips of her birthday celebration. “Wishing the happiest birthday to my rideeerrr the one and only person besides my mama who want me @ my best but love me @ my worse,” Herbo wrote. “@latainax3 enjoy everything about today! It’s about you and if you come on my page saying some lame sh*t ima have Jay block you cuz ion got time but he do.”

Taina Williams hits back at Ari Fletcher as she denies putting her hands on Yosohn. Earlier on Thursday, Fletcher clashed with the father of her child G Herbo as she disputed the real reason for him not being able to see his son.

According to Ari Fletcher, she had asked Taina not to be around her son after the baby came back home with bruises and a scar which neither G Herbo nor Taina were able to explain to her.

On Thursday, Taina Williams shared a lengthy caption on Instagram and an accompanying video with photos and videos of her sharing moments with Yosohn when he was a younger child. He’s now three years old, but there weren’t any recent videos or photos of him.

“I’ve allowed you to create false narratives about me in the past but I will not let you create this narrative when it comes to a child that I have so much love for. Anybody that knows me know that I would never lay a finger on him or any child,” she began.

“I have always had to hide my love for Yosohn out of respect for you & your wishes. When I met Herb I knew he was apart of the package. I signed up for this even with all the drama that came with it. I’ve always had hope that we could settle our difference like adults for the sake of our children,” she ended.

Fletcher had a response for the video where she shared a recording of her son telling her of an incident where Taina had thrown a pillow at him and didn’t help him up when he fell. It’s unclear if they were play fighting or if she had just thrown the pillow out of anger.

Ari Fletcher was also angry that Taina Williams used Yosohn’s image and videos with sad music in the background, which she felt was to make people feel sympathy towards her and view her as a victim.

Fletcher also shared a third post where she threatened to release damaging material on Taina if she didn’t comply.

“You got 20min to delete my son off your page before I post what you REALLY don’t want me to post. This is the last time I’m gone tell you. @latainax3,” Fletcher said in a post that she later deleted.

In less than 5 minutes, Taina removed the post causing social media users to speculate that Fletcher might have evidence of Taina abusing her son. She has not posted about Yosohn since.

The whole saga was started after G Herbo addressed fans who accused him of not spending time with his first son, making him feel traumatized and neglected.

There has been chatter that Herbo was not spending time with his son because a pregnant Taina had a problem having the child around. G Herbo and Taina have a 10-month-old son and are expecting a daughter on the way.