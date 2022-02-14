Drake Pens Heartfelt Song Tribute To Injured Odell Beckham Jr. After 1st Super Bowl Ring

Drake pens a heartfelt tribute via a verse for his friend Odell Beckham Jr. who won his first Super Bowl ring.

Drake‘s support for his friend and brother NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was palpable as he celebrated the career-changing win for Beckham during the Super Bowl LVI celebrations on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams emerged with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in what fans felt was a tightly contested game. Among those in attendance were a slew of celebrities, including Drake, who turned up to support Beckham.

After the win, the 6-God shared his elation for Beckham winning his first Super Bowl ring. He shared a carousel of photos taken during the course of his and Beckham’s friendship and wrote a touching message for his friend.

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosy/How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy/Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy,” Drake began.

“For now I just want to feel something/After that I wanna heal something/And after that I wanna build something/But today I just fulfilled something @obj.”

The football star reportedly earned $1 million in bonuses for bringing home the Super Bowl. His win also meant that those who bet on him also walked away with their pockets full, including Drake, who reportedly made a seven-figure payout from Ram’s big win due to two bets he had made.

According to news reports, the rapper betted $1.26 million on the Rams-Bengals game, which included $600,000 on the Rams to win and an additional $500,000 on his friend OBJ to score a touchdown.

Drake didn’t take long to win, as just eight minutes into the first quarter, his friend caught a 17-yard strike from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and scored the first touchdown of the game.

He did lose out on another bet for $500,000 for OBJ getting 62.5 receiving yards, but the football star only made 52 yards and became injured in the second quarter of the game. The rapper won a total of $1.55 million from the Rams’ victory and OBJ’s performance.

Meanwhile, OBJ, when asked about his friend’s bets on him, said, “Man, I’ve got to come through for him!”

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. have been close friends for years so it’s no surprised that the 6 God is showing major support for the ball player.