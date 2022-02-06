Lil Uzi Vert Sentenced To 3 Years Probation In Assault Case, Pled No Contest

Lil Uzi Vert has taken a plea deal for the assault charges he was facing involving his ex-girlfriend and rapper SAINt JHN.

The Philly rapper has pleaded no contest to one count of felony assault with a firearm and one count or misdemeanor injury of SAINt JHN.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the plea deal and said that the rapper has been sentenced to 3 years probation, one year of mandatory treatment for mental health and substance abuse, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, restitution for costs incurred by the victim, and a 10-year criminal protective order.

Lil Uzi Vert was previously charged with three felonies for the July 2021 incident, where he was charged with assault with a firearm, criminal threats, and domestic violence — plus a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

His ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd had filed a police report accusing Uzi of putting a gun to her stomach and hitting her.

The incident allegedly took place at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood where the rapper jumped out of a Cadillac Escalade and confronted Byrd, which led to a physical altercation.

Byrd was reportedly discussing a business project with SAINt JHN when Uzi rolled up and started the confrontation.

The rapper also got into a fight with SAINt JHN. He threw a punch at JHN but missed and fell down. That’s when his gun fell on the ground. By this time, Byrd had approached the rapper when he allegedly hit her and pushed the firearm at her stomach.

The rapper has not reacted to the case outcome as yet.

Lil Uzi Vert made headlines last week went he sent out a bizarre tweet about skin bleaching before changing his avatar to Vybz Kartel who is famous for among other things, skin bleaching. The dancehall legend has not reacted to Uzi Vert’s tweet or avatar change, but he has put that part of his image to bed since he is back to being dark skinned in prison.