Lil Uzi Vert Threatened Ex-Girlfriend With Gun In Altercation With SAINt JHN

Lil Uzi Vert reportedly pulled a gun during an altercation with SAINt JHN and threatened his ex-girlfriend.

Rappers SAINt JHN and Lil Uzi Vert were reportedly involved in an altercation on Friday, July 2nd in West Hollywood, and according to new details released by TMZ, the fight may have broke out over Uzi’s ex, Brittany Byrd. The scuffle erupted outside Dialogue Café around noon when Lil Uzi hopped out of a Cadillac Escalade to confront JHN and Byrd who were sitting down to allegedly discuss business.

According to witnesses, Uzi was hostile towards everyone at the table before attempting to punch JHN. When his punch didn’t land, Uzi reportedly fell to the ground, causing his gun to fall out for everyone to see.

According to TMZ, sources say that when Brittany approached Lil Uzi Vert, possibly in an attempt to calm him down, the rapper pushed the gun into her stomach and hit her. When the incident was over, everyone fled the scene and Brittany headed to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. She is reportedly planning to file a police report about the alleged assault.

L.A. County Sheriffs were on the scene to speak with witnesses and are hoping to question SAINt JHN and Uzi as well.

According to the people who watched the whole thing go down, no shots were fired but diners did quickly evacuate the area once the gun was spotted, fearing that the situation may escalate.

Brittany Byrd was first spotted with SAINt JHN back in March, but their relationship is reportedly strictly professional. Uzi was thought to have taken the breakup with Byrd pretty hard, especially considering that his track “Stole Your Luv” is believed to be inspired by his heartbreak. However, since their split Uzi has moved on and is currently dating JT of City Girls.

The two women have traded jabs online a few times since the new relationship developed, and now it seems like Uzi may be causing some drama in Byrd’s personal life as well.