50 Cent Kicks Off ‘BMF’ Season 2 Promo With Joseph Sikora & Lil Meech Photo

50 Cent shared a photo of Joseph Sikora and Lil Meech as he starts production for season 2 of BMF.

50 Cent’s Black Mafia Family got renewed by Starz for a second season and might even be already planning for a third. Ratings for the highly anticipated crime family TV series are already through the roof after debuting on Starz on Sunday. The show that had long been teased by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has finally aired, and after an impressive debut, the Starz network has given the green light for a season 2.

Black Mafia Family is the No. 1 debut on the Starz app last year, with the episode being ranked as one of the most highly engaged premieres ever based on preliminary reports, according to Deadline. On Thursday (September 30), just four days after the first episode aired, Starz announced that they ordered a second season. 50 Cent took to Instagram to react to the news, writing, “After the first episode breaks all premiere records on the network, sure you’ll get a season 2 yeah, don’t worry be happy.”

The series that follows the infamous crime family is produced by G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television and airs exclusively on Starz. Fifty executive produces the show along with writer and showrunner Randy Huggins and director Tasha Smith, both of whom he had the pleasure of working with on Power. Based on a true story, BMF explores the life and story of two brothers who establish one of the largest drug empires ever out of Detroit in the late 1980s.

The drama series stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who plays his father Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, and Da’Vinchi, who plays his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Set to appear in recurring roles are the likes of Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, and La La Anthony. Detroit native Eminem will also guest star in episode 7, which was directed by 50 Cent himself.

Starz was elated with the results after the first episode premiered on Sunday and credited Fifty for bringing the series to the network. “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

50 Cent is looking to build on the success of season 1 of BMF as he starts production for season 2. On Tuesday, he shared a photo of Joseph Sikora and Lil Meech together after the premiere of “Power Book IV: Force.” The first episode is scheduled for next week Sunday, February 6 on Starz.