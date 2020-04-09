50 Cent Gets Greenlight For Another TV Series ‘Black Mafia Family’

50 Cent has another series coming our way.

Although 50 Cent may have started his career as a rapper, he is almost better known these days as a TV star and producer (besides being an expert social media troll). Curtis Jackson’s turn as Kanan Stark in the Starz’ series “Power” proved his acting chops and was even more impressive as he created the show and served as its executive producer. “Power” ran for five seasons, with each receiving higher critical ratings than the last. Despite the show coming to a conclusion in February, Fifty’s role in the television game is only just beginning.

The artist’s sophomore series, “For Life” is currently airing its first season and stars Nicholas Pinnock as a wrongly-convicted criminal who studies law in order to become an attorney and helping others in a similar position. Fif’s role is once again behind the scenes in the producer’s chair, and he is now adding a third bow to his repertoire. The 44-year-old’s next project will see him return to Starz as he executive produces “Black Mafia Family” about a drug syndicate.

“‘Black Mafia Family’ has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited,” said network CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, according to Hip Hop DX. “This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.” Hirsch heaped praise on the “Animal Ambition” rapper, calling him incredibly passionate. As for Fifty himself, he said, “I told you ‘Black Mafia Family’ was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television. Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

No date for the drama has been announced as yet, but you can be sure we’ll have our popcorn ready for when it hits our screens.