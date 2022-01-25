Popcaan Dominates Apple Music Song Chart In African

Popcaan‘s sold-out shown in The Gambia is paying dividends, as the Jamaican entertainer’s music takes over the Apple Music chart in the region.

The entertainer has been trodding the African continent for weeks, making stops in numerous areas, including Ghana and most recently, The Gambia. The small African nation welcomed the island boy with open arms, a lengthy motorcade, and of course, seemingly unconditional love as they packed the Independence Stadium stadium in Bakau to witness the Unruly Boss. The country’s nationals have also been showing their love on social media, with numerous posts hailing Poppy as something of a Godsend.

Good music has a way of transcending boundaries and forming alliances which were perhaps thought of as impossible due to geographical issues. The invention of the internet and streaming services has narrowed those gaps, allowing music, among other art forms, to be shared worldwide more easily. Apple Music holds the second spot behind Spotify when measuring streaming giants.

The Gambian nationals utilized the Apple platform to share just how they truly felt about Popcaan by ensuring he secured seven spots in the top 10, with the top three [3] spots on the chart hot 100 charts being controlled by Popcaan’s music. “Silence,” “Call Me,” and “Wine For Me” take the top three [3] spots, respectively. “Happy Now” holds number six [6], “Superstar number seven [7], “Firm and Strong” number eight [8], and “Foreign Love” number [10]. In a following up click, the deejay shared “Foreign Love” being played in a “fancy” restaurant.

“You woulda never hear this a play inna wa Jamaican restaurant,” the entertainer joked before yelling, “Streettttttt.”

Popcaan’s reign of the charts doesn’t stop at the 10th position, as the deejay’s music rounded out slots twelve to fifteen with “Body So Good,” “High Drive (Louis Out),” “Naked,” and “Lef My Gun.” “Family” could not be left out of the mix, coming in at number seventeen. Other tracks include include “Feel Good,” “Mi Luv Yuh,” “Strong Woman,” “Twist & Turn” feat Drake, and “My Type,” all of which outperformed the smash hit “Peru” by Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran. The screen recording, shared by the deejay on his Instagram Story, shows just up to the 43rd spot on the chart, which means there may just be other Poppy hits in the lower half of the chart.

The deejay is poised to repay the love that he received over the weekend tonight, January 20, as he headlines a free show at popular event venue Traffic Light. The night dubbed Victory Popcaan Unruly will also feature local acts A2, E.N.C, Attack, and Sophia. After numerous requests from his Kenyan fans, the deejay will be making his next stop in Nairobi, Kenyan, on April 16, 2022.

“Forward out and let’s make this one another historic show!” He tweeted.