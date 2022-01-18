Shenseea Says YK Osiris Owes Her $5K After Losing Bet At ‘The Crew League’

YK Osiris debt keeps growing with Shenseea tacking on another $5000 to it.

Dancehall singjay Shenseea continues to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in music, a move that as no doubt landed her more fans and presumable more money. Yet it seems she may have just stumbled into some easy money after she went one up on YK Osiris at a recent basketball game. Shenseea’s hooping skills had been rather nonexistent to most of her fans until the very moment she landed a three-pointer, all while sporting heels.

Shenseea was in attendance at one of the matches in Diddy‘s The Crew League. The competition sees music and industry personnel joining forces to compete against fellow rivals. Some of the names taking part in the now annual celebrity league include Toosii, G Herbo, DJ Scheme, YK Osiris, and Chris Brown.

Based on clips from games held over the weekend, Chris Brown could be walking away with the MVP Award. The singer/dancer reminded everyone that he has the moves both on and off the court after he left NLE Choppa on his hands, following a clever behind-the-back dribble. He had a different but just as potent move lined up for YK Osiris when he shimmied past the “Worth It” singer to land 3 points.

Sadly, that was not the only loss Osiris picked up this weekend after he was shown gambling on hoops. While the exact rules of the bet are unclear, the crooner was surrounded by a handful of people who looked on as he missed his shot and ultimately lost the pile of money that was tossed on the floor. The R&B singer’s losing streak continued with Shenseea.

Her first IG Story shows the “Dolly” deejay rocking heels, jeans, and a comfortable top as she aimed for the basket with rapper Dreezy looking on. She went close to landing it on the first try, but the ball had other ideas as it hit the rim and found its way out. The 25-year-old blamed her near miss on her stylish pumps. Her next clip captured the singer confirming how much she was owed, which presumably means she eventually landed a basket or few off-camera.

In classic Osiris fashion, the Florida crooner tried to weasel his way out of paying his debt of US$5000. The video caption sees the Jamaican beauty giving Osiris a strict warning by recommending that he change his habits and fork over her money.

Based on the singer’s current streak, we doubt Shenseea will ever receive that five thousand dollars. She may need to take a page from Drake’s book and have YK Osiris sing to clear his debt.