Young Thug Says Himself, Gunna & Lil Baby Are The Top 3 Rappers Now

Young Thug and Gunna have been Purposely, Pushing, P’s for the past few hours while promoting the lead track from Gunna’s brand new project Drip Season 4. Gunna took some time out from promoting his Slime signee to acknowledge himself, Gunna, and Lil Baby for being the top 3 in the game.

“Top 3 don’t @ P,” he wrote below an image of himself and his fellow rappers.

Ambiguous as the caption may be, fans immediately associated Thug’s words with their respective rankings in the hip hop space. While many discredited Thugger’s claims, some drew for their receipts to explain that the Slime boss may just be on to something.

Lil Baby’s case was defended through the number of features he has managed to cop over the years, as well as his hit 2020 album My Turn. Young Thug has been highlighted as one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era, a man who has helped to redefine the sound of modern hip hop. The “Best Friend” rapper has also collaborated with some of the industry’s finest, with no limits being placed on genres.

In a recent Hot 97 interview, the rapper explained that he has previously done work for UK songbird Adele. He has also collaborated with Camila Cabello, Popcaan, Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, among others. An almost effortless flow has become Gunna’s trademark. The rapper has showcased the same in his various Drip Season projects, which are now totaled at four(4).

Yet, Thug’s comments may actually have nothing to do with music. Gunna, Young Thug, and most recently Lil Baby are all considered drip kings of fashion. Just last year, Lil Baby made his way onto the cover of GQ, while Thug’s fashion choices have always been eye-catching pieces. Gunna keeps the same energy as his label boss when it comes to attire, regularly making headlines for his ensembles.

Lil Baby donned brown cargo pants, a red and white baseball jacket, and matching shoes, while Young Thug’s upload captured himself sporting a long black leather trench coat, black pants, and green fur shoes. Gunna kept Pushing P with a red and black PRADA scarf, red and black shoes, and black shirt and trousers.

Could Thugger’s comment be admiration to his fellow Atlanta coworkers or simply a promotional tactic to get more attention on Gunna’s brand new album?