Beenie Man Reacts To Reports He Was Detained In Ghana After Positive Covid Test

Beenie Man has reacted to reports he was allegedly detained in Ghana for flouting Covid protocols after testing positive.

A news site in Ghana reported that the dancehall deejay, who has been in the country over the last week, has performed at events in the African nation despite knowing that he had tested positive and has been detained by Ghanaian authorities for the egregious act.

A news article from Starrfm claiming that Beenie Man was tested positive for Covid upon arrival in Ghana. The article claims that the “Girls Them Sugar” deejay was detained by airport police in Ghana for “flouting Covid-19 protocols.”

It goes on to say that “…sources have revealed that Beenie Man tested positive for covid-19 upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport last week.”

Beenie Man arrived in Ghana last week for the 2021 Bhim Concert with fellow dancehall stars Stonebwoy and Samini. The article claimed that despite his alleged positive covid test, the dancehall star still performed at the event.

The article goes on to say that Beenie Man was detained by airport police on Monday (Dec 27) when he attempted to board a flight back to Jamaica, and he is currently in police custody “assisting with investigations.”

Of course, Jamaican blog Sparkiebabyofficial quickly picked up the news, and Beenie Man was among the first people to react to it. The artist merely posted a peeping emoji, clearly implying that the article was news to him.

Later on, Sparkie made a second post where she said that “reports received from sources in Ghana just now say that the issue with Beenie Man has now been resolved.”

Beenie Man again popped in the comments to comment a side-eye emoji but neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Sources in Ghana are also alleging that the dancehall legend provided a fake vaccination card to Ghanaian authorities when he was detained.

This isn’t Beenie Man’s first problems with Covid protocols. Last year he was arrested in Jamaica for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), over an event in St. Elizabeth. That case has since been settled with the deejay getting a $150,000 fine, which he paid after pleading guilty to the charge.

Beenie Man has been in Ghana for the last week, where he did a number of media interviews and later performed at the Bhim concert where he united Samini and Stonebwoy after years of beefing.

It’s unclear if the artist has returned to Jamaica.