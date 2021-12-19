Dancehall Queen Carlene Hosting Benefit Event For Tiger

Dancehall Queen Carlene Smith is trying to do her part for veteran dancehall artiste Tiger following recent stroke.

DHQ Carlene Smith announced that she will spearhead a meet-and-greet fundraising event on Boxing Day, December 26, to help raise funds for the ailing deejay.

The event is expected to be held at the Marketplace Entertainment Centre for the Art in St Andrew and will be aptly called “90s in the Morning: Breakfast with Tiger.” It will begin at 9 a.m. on the day. Tickets are being sold for JM$6,000, while VIP tickets will go for JM$10,000.

The two shared a long and enduring friendship that goes all the way back to when Tiger was hospitalized after a bad motorbike accident that almost claimed his life in 1994. His medical woes are a bit different this time around as he suffered a stroke recently and is in need of funds to help cover his medical costs.

Smith spoke with the STAR and explained why she felt the need to help her friend. She shared that she and her sister Pinky have never lost contact with the “Me Name Tiger” singer and that she felt compelled to ensure that he gets back on his feet.

“I’ve always been there if it’s even his basic needs. Pinky and I have been doing that, so this isn’t far-fetched for us… We don’t have a set monetary goal; we’re just going with the support, but we’d love to raise enough where he can get consistent treatment,” she continued.

Carlene also explained that Tiger, whose real name is Norman Washington Jackson, still has a lot of

therapy to do as his left side is not functioning. Due to this, he will have more brain scans and tests to do. She also revealed that he is facing other medical conditions, which she did not want to share with the public at this time.

DHQ Carlene expressed optimism since she added that various members of the entertainment fraternity have already given their support. Some include Pamputtae, Ce’Cile, Mr. Lexx, and Barrington Levy.

Carlene Smith also took the time out to express gratitude to Bounty Killer for his generous donation.

“I want to big up Bounty Killer for donating $400,000, and Anthony Malvo has also donated,” she added.

She also showered the artist with praise, saying that she believes his energy will remain unmatched by any other artist. DHQ Carlene described him as energetic, lyrical, humorous, and genuinely entertaining. She also stressed that the upcoming event was not a party and that all health protocols would be followed.

Last month, Tiger’s daughter, Rhiality, revealed that the family had opened up a Real Helping Hands account to raise funds for the “No Puppy Love”‘ deejay after suffering a second minor stroke. She also revealed that the stroke had affected his left side and caused him to walk slower than usual.

She explained then that the financial burden had largely fallen on her to try and ensure that the 61-year-old could foot the medical bill. There’s since been a good response to the plight of the veteran who was a dominant force in the early 90s.