Bounty Killer, Richie Stephens Delivers “Crazy (remix)” Video

Two of dancehall’s old boys, Richie Stephens and Bounty Killer, show fans that they still got the moves and lyrics in their new video, “Crazy [Remix].”

The two veteran entertainers have been mining musical gold together for three decades. Their collaborative efforts have given dancehall and reggae fans the likes of “Pot Of Gold,” a truly timeless song dedicated to mothers; “Maniac” from Bounty’s My Xperience album, “Out Cry,” and last year’s features on DjFrodo’s “Money Talk.”

Bounty Killer and Richie Stephens took turn discussing the matter of infidelity in their new single, a topic which Bounty dug into on one of his prior classics, “Living Dangerously,” which featured Barrington Levy. Thanks to producers Chris Thomas and Garth McDonald, “Crazy” sounds like something straight out of a Bollywood film.

The theatrics and dancing on display from Stephens make this motion more believable as he crunches to the floor in the unbearable pain he felt from getting his heart broken. As with most of their collaborations, Richie leads the charge then Bounty follows with a verse tackling the general theme of the song. The arrangers dare not to mess with such a winning formula, and it could be one of the reasons behind the positive reviews the song and video have been getting on social media.

There are no indications that this track will make its way to Bounty Killer’s upcoming album King Of Kingston. The veteran deejay announced the project following the epic online Verzuz showdown between himself and fellow deejay Beenie Man in 2020. The deejay has been teasing tracks from his album for nearly a year now.

You can feed off the energy of Bounty Killer and Richie Spice from the link below.