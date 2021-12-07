Spice, Foota Hype Booked For Same Show In Florida Amid LGBTQ Bout

Spice and Foota Hype will share the same stage at an upcoming event in Orlando.

It’s been a bumper year for the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, and she’s looking to close on a strong note. The “Go Down Deh” is expected to be one of the headliners at the Bounce Musik Festival in Orlando, Florida, on December 19.

The event was created by Galdiez, who was also responsible for the Galiday Bounce in Jamaica. He spoke with the STAR about the lineup for the event and the thought that went into ensuring that patrons would be well satisfied.

He acknowledged that the world was still in the midst of a health crisis and gave his assurance that all the proper protocols would be observed for the event. Once that is done, he has no doubt that Spice, who he described as one of the hottest female dancehall artists right now, “will move the ground as usual.”

“There are other top acts on it as well and there are spaces for the young-and-upcoming acts as well. We have some of dancehall’s finest DJs as well,” he added.

Some other notable acts carded for the Bounce Musik Festival include Killa, Iyara, Marvin Binns, Stinga J, and more. It will be interesting to see how Foota Hype gets along with Spice since he is also featured as a performer at the event. The two are not seeing eye to eye after Spice decided to perform at a Gay Pride Parade concert next year in Canada.

Platinum Kids and DJ Pampi are among the dancehall selectors on the roster. The Florida edition is only the beginning, as the promoter says he intends to take the show state to state, thereby promoting the genre across a broad cross-section.

He added that Galiday Bounce out of Linstead, St Catherine, attracted quite a lot of patrons, so he hopes it does the same in the US.

“It was staged in memory of my late mother Mama Ventress. Bounty Killer was also instrumental in this event so I have to give him maximum respect. I’m just trying to play my part in the Jamaican entertainment brand,” he added.

In the end, their recent social media spat will make for good marketing for the upcoming event and both Spice and Foota Hype will collect their coins and put on a show for their fans.