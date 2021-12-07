Angela Yee Addresses Lil Kim Calling Her Out Over Nicki Minaj Beef

Angela Yee responds to Lil Kim comment about her post on Nicki Minaj past beef.

The race to be number one in any industry can be a cutthroat one that inevitably leads to bad blood. Nowhere is this more evident than in the ruthless entertainment industry. Music fraternity players and fans know by now that rappers Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj are not friends and possibly will never be friends as they have hostility towards each other going back over a decade. The two women are giants in the rap game, and therefore both have giant size egos. As a result, when the co-host of The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee, posted footage of an interview Lil Kim did years ago, the “Crush On You” entertainer was not having it and accused Yee of stirring a pot that should have been left idle.

Yee, in her defense, was quick to share that she had no idea that the post was even made as she outsources the daily management of her page to a professional who is instructed to upload content from social media that is entertaining and newsworthy.

“I don’t even post on Facebook. I had no idea. I actually pay people to use a lot of content and to edit clips and post things, just to keep my page. There is a little news but a lot is centered on things that I do. I guess Lil Kim thinks that I posted this personally,” Yee stated.

Angela Yee further added that as a media personality, she has both a public and private page and that while she is responsible for her posts, Lil Kim need not come at her about what her public page handlers did. Kim has now added Yee to the list of people to avoid as the post made on Yee’s page was about an interview Kim made years ago in which she explained why Nicki Minaj is not one of her favorite people. When alerted to Yee’s post, Kim blasted her, saying, “Why are we bringing this up. This interview is how many years ago?! Like really Angella Yee? This sh*t is wack but go viral.”

The post might not have gone viral if Kim had not added the fuel to gaslight it and make it an issue. While many say that the “Lighters Up” rapper is reaching and just using the post as an excuse to stay relevant, and on everyone’s tongues, others see some merit in her argument. They have questioned what would have possessed Yee’s social media manager, who was hired to do a professional job, to be throwing shade and being messy.

A Brooklyn native who got her big break from legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., Lil Kim, born Kimberly Jones, has been in the game for over 25 years. Drama steadily follows the “I Get Money” artiste. In addition to her beef with Nicki Minaj, who she challenged to a Verzuz battle earlier this year, and now falling out with Yee, Kim also had bad blood with her former high school friend and fellow rapper Foxy Brown.

This subsequently led to a shooting in 2001 at the Hot 97 radio station. Brown was said to have called a truce with Kim, but she, at the time, was not one for ‘kumbaya’ and hugging it out. For years afterward, the two traded diss tracks and insults.