Koffee Announces New Music “West Indies” After A Year Hiatus

Koffee is back with new music dropping this Friday after a year hiatus.

The Grammy-winning reggae artist seems to be emerging from her hiatus and is ready to stun her fans who have been longing for new music. On Tuesday, Koffee dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram account, leading fans to surmise that she is dropping her long-awaited sophomore album. On her Instagram account, the singer updated her Stories with a simple “October 7th” along with a love letter emoji. Her Instagram account otherwise remained bare, with her last post being in March.

Fans who have been questioning the reggae songstress’ disappearance finally have an answer. On her Twitter account, she gave better hints which included what seems like the name of the album or the title song.

“October 7th” she captioned a 16-second Clip with the title West Indies, leading her 150k followers to think that is the name of the album. This tweet also happens to be the first since she has tweeted since March!

Excited fans retweeted the song preview 491 times, with the video receiving almost 10K views in three hours.

Koffee broke out on the music scene as a bright-eyed 19-year old and quickly became the first female and youngest artist to win the Best Reggae Album Grammy award for her 2019 debut EP, Rapture.

This latest project would be her debut studio album. Previously speaking with Rolling Stone about the content of her debut album, she said it would resonate with themes of unity and positivity, but she would also be tweaking her style.

“I want to speak of a solution and of a way that we can come together and get along, even when things are going wrong. Positivity is definitely a theme. It will be a very interesting twist for people who knew my music before, and also for people who will discover me. I think it will be really awesome,” the 21-year-old artist said.

While Koffee has not hinted at who may be on the album, fans have speculated that it could feature Nigerian singer Burna Boy after the two were seen in the studio in February of last year.

The last single Koffee released is “Pressure (Remix)” with Buju Banton in September last year.