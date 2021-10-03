Lil Fizz Apologize to Omarion On ‘The Millenium Tour 2021’ For Apryl Jones Relationship

Lil Fizz has publicly apologize to Omarion over his past relationship with Apryl Jones.

The B2K members had a moment at The Millenium Tour on Friday in Los Angeles where Lil Fizz apologized to Omarion after years of beefing. “The Millenium Tour 2021” began in LA on Friday, and fans were given an unexpected surprise. A viral video shared online showed Lil Fizz and Omarion embracing after Fizz apologized to the B2K frontman on stage.

“I did some f**ed up sht to my brother,” Lil Fizz said on stage. “I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Omarion was very receptive to the apology, telling Fizz, “it’s all good, dog,” as he shakes Fizz’s hand and gives him a hug.

The two men were beefing following an incident in 2019 when Lil Fizz began dating the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones. Omarion and Jones broke up in 2016 after being together for four years and have two children Megaa, 6, and A’mei, 5. Jones and Fizz had defended their relationship with Jones, saying that the men weren’t as close friends as others believed and also that she and Fizz dated more than three years after she broke up with Omarion, so in her mind, there was no issue there. She and Fizz, however, broke up sometime in 2020 with her saying that he was insecure and needed to work on making himself “whole.”

Omarion, on the other hand, did not publicly react, but in an interview with VladTV, he said he didn’t care about their relationship.

“I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it,” he said at the time. “I think if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”

He added, however, though that the controversy surrounding them dating affects his children, and because it affects them, then it also affects him. Nevertheless, he says he is okay with her living her life and doing whatever makes her happy.

Despite that, Omarion and Fizz didn’t have a relationship up to 2020, which Omarion confirmed in a Big Boy TV interview. He did leave the door open for them to have a conversation, and it seems that conversation has already taken place.