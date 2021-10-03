Kodak Black Apologize To Yung Miami After Shooting His Shots At Her Again

Kodak Black has issued another apology to Yung Miami as he seems to be seeking another chance with the City Girl rapper.

Yung Miami has been rumored to be dating Diddy Love, but it seems that Kodak Black, who has sent threats to the rapper before, can’t get over her. On Saturday, the Florida rapper told Yung Miami he was sorry, but his messages to her turned dark with him threatening to kill someone.

“Ain’t Mean To Disrepsegt You I Cry Tears I’m Sorry @yungmiami305 um Turnt Up On a Pll um Tryna Kill Somebody,” one of his tweets read.

He added in another tweet: “I spent a Hunned On Yo Ring Bae & Kept It In Da Safe….Kuz I know One Day You Comin Home.”

In 2019, the rapper issued a public apology to Yung Miami following his controversial freestyle in which he threatened to harm the rapper. The two are rumored to have dated at the start of Yung Miami’s music career.

The freestyle in question hinted that the rapper would hit Yung Miami in the stomach. At the time, she was expecting a child with producer Southside.

“I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby,” Kodak Black raps. “When I see her I’m a hit that b—h in her stomach/The way I keep my s–t too real, they say I’m f–king up my money.”

He later apologized to her and Southside and wished them the best with their baby.

“#YungMiami Gimmicks Are For Suckas, As I Sit Back I Realize How Petty That Move Was And As A Man It’s Certain Things We Refrain From,” he wrote. “@sizzle808MAFIA Ain’t No Smoke Wit You Bra F–k That Lame S–t Pray Y’all Have A Healthy Baby And Live A Prosperous Life. Besides B—h We Got More Hits To Make,” he tweeted at the couple.

It seems that the rapper is showing renewed interest in Yung Miami, but many fans are viewing his latest behavior as stalking and obsessive.

The rapper, who was released following a pardon from Donald Trump, is said to be expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson. His lawyer confirmed the pregnancy news earlier in September. Earlier in March 2021, he had announced he was expecting a baby boy as well.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami has not reacted to the messages.

The rapper was shot in 2019 during a drive-by shooting after leaving the studio. No one was arrested for that incident. There’s no evidence Kodak Black is connected to that incident which was a wake-up call for the rapper who shared on her Instagram that she was grateful to be alive.